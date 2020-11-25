Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike on ‘Black Friday’ By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Amazon’s JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

FRANKFURT () – Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon (NASDAQ:) warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with “Black Friday” discount shopping sales on Nov. 27.

Scheduled to begin with Wednesday’s night shift, Verdi is demanding better pay and working conditions. Verdi has been organising strikes at Amazon in Germany – the company’s biggest market after the United States – since 2013, most recently last month during its “Prime Day” promotional event.

An Amazon spokesman said at the time that the company offered “excellent” salaries, with benefits and working conditions comparable with other important employers.

The U.S. retail giant has seen sales soar globally as restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus sent consumers online, making it difficult for some bricks-and-mortar shops to compete.

Verdi argues this has strengthened the case for higher wages, adding workers were not sufficiently protected against the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Amazon bowed to government pressure in France to postpone its local Black Friday event by a week to help local shopkeepers struggling with a nationwide lockdown.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR