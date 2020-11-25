AliExpress and 42 more Chinese apps are now banned in India

In June this year, the Indian government banned 59 apps of Chinese origin, including popular ones such as TikTok, UC Browser, and Xiaomi’s Mi Community. Three months later, PUBG Mobile and 116 other Chinese apps were banned in the country. The Indian government has now banned 43 more apps over links with China.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement:

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order

Here’s the full list of the 43 apps that have been banned in the country:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India – Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard – Business Card Reader

CamCard – BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela – Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV – TV version

WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama,amp;More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

While most of the apps on the list are still available to download on the Google Play Store, we expect them to be pulled down very soon. The ministry says it issued the order for banning these apps in the country based on “comprehensive reports” that it received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

