AFL news, Adam Treloar fallout worsens as Pies and Dogs clash over contract

Adam Treloar’s departure from Collingwood is proving to be trickier than he’d hoped, with the Magpies reportedly at loggerheads with the Bulldogs over how much of the forward’s $4.5 million meda-deal each will pay.

Veteran AFL journalist Damian Barrett reports both clubs are “as far apart as $200,000 a year on at least one season” of Treloar’s five-season deal he initially signed with the Pies.

The Dogs are believed to have traded based on the assumption that Collingwood would cover roughly $300,000 of his contract per year.

But Collingwood are reportedly not budging on the amount they’re prepared to front, which is thought to be far less than what clubs were initially led to believe.

Adam Treloar (Getty)

According to Barret, the Magpies are “playing hard-ball on the amount” they are willing to commit, and are of the view that Treloar’s contract is “not their problem.”

Formal paperwork for all trades is required within a week of the trade period concluding. The report claims the league has extended the deadline to this Friday.

Treloar, young gun Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi were the casualties of Collingwood’s bulging salary cap, with the quartet traded out for very little in return during last week’s trade period.

The move rubbed off so negatively on some, it saw a petition launched by a group of Collingwood members which was aimed at forcing the club into having an urgent general meeting after its incredible fire sale.