Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra come together for an exciting project



Abhimanyu Dassani has some interesting projects coming up like Nikamma, whereas Sanya Malhotra’s latest release Ludo is creating a stir online. The two extremely talented new-age actors have created a space for themselves in the industry in a short span of time. Now, today it was revealed that these two actors will be seen together in a direct to digital release.

Titled Meenakshi Sundareshwar, the film according to the makers is a sweet, funny and a messy story about love. The deals with the situation when lives are brought together by names but uprooted by fate and distance. The first look of the film was also released today and this fresh pairing is surely looking awesome together. Are you excited for this one? We surely are.