52 Yr Old Jennifer Lopez Explicit Pics Leak; Social Media Call Her Body ‘Perfect’!

Jennifer Lopez just broke the internet, by showing the world just how perfect her 52 year old body really is. The gorgeous diner/actress posed completely in the buff in a new video that she posted on Instagram.

The video previewed photos taken of the 52 year old beauty The pictures were artistically done by famed photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, and they show J Lo looking amazing.

DIDDY AND A ROD AVE AWKWARD CONVERSATION ABOUT J LO

Jennifer leaked the images on her Instagram, and it immediately sent the internet into a meltdown.

Here are the images:

FIRST IMAGE SHOWS JENNIFER FROM THE FRONT

CLOSE UP PIC OF JENNIFER’S TOP, AND HER GIANT ENGAGEMENT RING FROM A ROD

CLOSE UP IMAGE OF JENNIFER’S . . . WELL

SIDE SHOT OF J LO

Jennifer Lopez, also known by her nickname J.Lo, is an American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman.

With a cumulative film gross of $3.1 US billion and estimated global sales of 70 million records, Lopez is regarded as the most influential Latin entertainer in the United States. In 2012, Forbes ranked her as the most powerful celebrity in the world, as well as the 38th most powerful woman in the world.

Time listed her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Her most successful singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 include: “If You Had My Love”, “I’m Real”, “Ain’t It Funny”, “All I Have”, and “On the Floor”, the lattermost of which is one of the best-selling singles of all time