4 of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada are in New England

New England has some of the best ski trails, lifts, and après-ski spots in North America, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers.

Four local ski resorts recently landed on the travel publication’s list of 30 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada as part of its 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards. The No. 1 ski resort on the list is Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley, N.H., was the highest ranking New England entry at No. 13. Here’s what the publication wrote about the resort:

“A family favorite of New Englanders, Waterville Valley is an affordable ski hill just two hours north of Boston with terrain that rivals some of the bigger area mountains. The 45-acre Green Peak area debuted in 2017, marking the resort’s first expansion in 30 years. On-mountain dining highlights include made-to-order breakfast sandwiches at Schwendi Hutte and flatbreads at Freestyle Lounge. Waterville Valley is also known for its Nordic trails, which can be accessed from the Adventure Center in Town Square.”

Other New England ski resorts on the list: Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, at No. 19, which “boasts the only lift-serviced, above-treeline skiing anywhere in the East”; Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont, at No. 20, “an all-around favorite for East Coasters”; and Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine, at No. 29, where eight peaks offer “fantastic terrain for everyone from beginners to experts.”

All COVID-19 travel restrictions must be followed when crossing state lines, as well as safety guidelines from local officials and ski resorts.

For the publication’s 33rd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, hundreds of thousands of readers weighed in on their favorite places around the globe. Check out the entire list of best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada.