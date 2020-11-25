27th consecutive day of zero COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Victoria has recorded its 27th consecutive day of zero coronavirus cases and deaths, with the state set to reach the milestone of officially eliminating COVID-19 tomorrow.

Nearly 13,000 test results were conducted in the past hours, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

Epidemiologists define elimination of COVID-19 as 28 days without new infections or mystery cases in the community.

Health officials have previously said they believe community transmission has already been eliminated in the state.

“This is fantastic news, we had our fingers crossed and that makes the 28 days so Victorians can come to Queensland on the 1st of December and Queenslanders can go to Victoria,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said yesterday.

A booking blitz is now underway as Victorians rush to snap up flights and accommodation in the sunshine state after months of being locked out due to tough border controls.