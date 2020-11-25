27 Things We Learned On Zoom With America Ferrera

20. Describe your style in three words.

Fierce. Sexy. Business….Business-Fierce™.

21. Which of your roles do you relate to the most: Ana from Real Women Have Curves, Carmen from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, or Betty from Ugly Betty?

I feel like each of those characters’ stories is my story. It’s so impossible to pick and it’s so impossible to separate myself and my lived experiences from those characters. Every single one of them drew on my own lived experience — sometimes I’m even like, “Oh yeah, I worked at a magazine,” and then I’m like, “Oh, that wasn’t me, that was Betty.” I feel so close to all these characters — I could never pick.

22. If you direct a biopic about any Latinx legend, who would you choose?

There is this 5’2” Central-American tennis hall-of-famer who was the tennis partner to Billie Jean King for years and nobody knows about her. Her name is Rosie Casals and she had an amazing and massive career in the heyday of women’s tennis, but she, in her own right, is practically unknown, and that to me is a crime because I genuinely feel that if I had known she existed, I would have become a tennis player. Like, a really good tennis player. Like, I could have been Serena Williams! Not knowing Rosie existed robbed me of my potential glory! [Writer’s note: America was being tongue-in-cheek]. No, but seriously, I always had an interest in tennis but had no exposure to it — I actually had to learn how to play for Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. I remember loving it so much — but I do wonder what would have happened if I had exposure to someone who looked like me making it [in tennis.]. People should know who she is.

23. What was the last meal you cooked?

My husband has done so much of the cooking in quarantine — which I am so grateful for — but the last meal I cooked…I just put cream cheese on cinnamon raisin toast, does that count? [Writer’s note: I informed America that that does, in fact, count.]