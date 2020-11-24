Ynvisible and Innoscentia Are Fighting Food Waste With Printed Intelligent Expiry Date Label

Article content continued

Besides choosing Ynvisible’s display technology, Innoscentia is currently using Ynvisible’s R,amp;D services for the label development, including system design and adapting the sensor for large scale production with printing processes.

“To integrate a display into a label for packaging, three things are crucial: low power consumption, which enables wireless powering, flexibility, which enables a label-like form factor, and low cost, which is a must for integration on packages. From that perspective, no other display technology can compete with ours. At Ynvisible, we can offer clients tailored R,amp;D services to incorporate our displays into existing products as we have done for Innoscentia,” said Philip Holgersson, Business Developer of Ynvisible.

“Providing smart-labels for retail, logistics, and premium products is a key business platform for Ynvisible. With Innocentia, we recognize that by helping firms to achieve the highest levels of product freshness through scalable IoT packaging solutions, we can help unlock added value through to the end-user and minimize food waste,” said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible.

GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

In addition, the Company announces it has granted an aggregate of 625,000 stock options to certain advisors and consultants to the Company (the “Consultant Options”) and 75,000 stock options to an employee (the “Employee Options”). Each Consultant Option is exercisable at $0.285, and each Employee Option at $0.30, into a common share in the capital of the Company for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options vest in specified increments over the course of one year.

ABOUT INNOSCENTIA AB

Innoscentia is a Swedish developer of dynamic sensor labels with the ability to measure food status in real-time. Currently, vast amounts of food go to waste because of static expiry dates, and Innoscentias labels aim to unlock the lost shelf life of food products to help decrease this unnecessary waste. The labels also create possibilities for traceability solutions and connection to digital platforms to trace products from farm to fork, a rapidly growing trend within the food industry. Additional information on Innoscentia AB is available at www.innoscentia.com

ABOUT YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things (“IoT”) and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible’s interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com