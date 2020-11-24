Yearn Finance absorbs Pickle to boost DeFi rewards By Cointelegraph

Yearn Finance absorbs Pickle to boost DeFi rewards
Decentralized finance protocol Yearn has announced a partnership with Pickle Finance to bolster yield farming incentives, and compensate victims of the recent Pickle exploit that resulted in the loss of almost $20 million in Dai.
According to an announcement from Yearn founder Andre Cronje, the move is designed to reduce duplicate work, increase specialization, and leverage shared expertise. Pickle Finance vaults, or ‘Pickle Jars’ as they’re known, are cloned versions of Yearn’s v1 yVaults so the code is similar.
