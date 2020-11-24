XRP price spikes to $0.90, crashes in seconds as Coinbase goes down By Cointelegraph

XRP price spikes to $0.90, crashes in seconds as Coinbase goes down
price spiked to over $0.90 on U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Nov. 24, only to crash back down by roughly 30% in seconds. This was the highest price level since May 2018.
The rally was apparently driven by Coinbase users as the price of XRP did not see the same heights on other exchanges. Bitstamp and Binance, for example, saw a high of only $0.79 during the same spike.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.