XRP price spikes to $0.90, crashes in seconds as Coinbase goes down By Cointelegraph

XRP price spikes to $0.90, crashes in seconds as Coinbase goes down

Matilda Coleman
price spiked to over $0.90 on U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Nov. 24, only to crash back down by roughly 30% in seconds. This was the highest price level since May 2018.

The rally was apparently driven by Coinbase users as the price of XRP did not see the same heights on other exchanges. Bitstamp and Binance, for example, saw a high of only $0.79 during the same spike.

1-minute chart (Coinbase). Source: Tradingview
Coinbase service outage. Source: Downdetector