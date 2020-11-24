Waze Integration With CarPlay Dashboard in Beta Testing

Waze will soon integrate with Apple CarPlay’s multiscreen dashboard, according to beta testers on the forums.

Although it has not yet been officially announced, the feature already appears to be in beta testing, and according to The Verge, also comes alongside in-app lane guidance for the first time. Waze, which is owned by Google, refused to comment to The Verge on the app’s integration with the ‌CarPlay‌ dashboard.

Previously, ‌CarPlay‌ required users to completely change between different app screens to see audio controls and other information while being directed to a destination. With the ‌CarPlay‌ dashboard, users can see a map, guidance information, and other contextual information such as currently playing audio or the calendar simultaneously in a split-screen view. The feature arrived with iOS 13, but only worked with Apple Maps originally. With iOS 13.4, Apple introduced the option for third-party apps to add support for the dashboard mode in their own maps apps.

Developers appear to have been slow to integrate the feature, however, with Google Maps only gaining support for it as recently as in August.