US stock exchange rockets as Biden transition looks set to begin; Aussie retailers under scrutiny; Travel interest surges after Queensland reopens border

President-Elect Joe Biden is introducing his Cabinet nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts, including the first woman to lead the US intelligence community and first Latino to helm the Department of Homeland Security.

The six foreign policy and national security nominees and appointees, which were unveiled yesterday, are on stage with him in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Today I’m pleased to announce nomination for positions in my administration. It is a team that will keep our country and our people safe and secure. And it is a team that reflects the fact that America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” Mr Biden said.

“The team meets this moment, this team behind me. They embody my core believes that America is strongest when it works with its allies,” Biden continued. “Collectively this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory.”

Earlier, President Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, abruptly came into the White House briefing room Tuesday for remarks scheduled minutes before on the stock market that clocked in just over one minute.

The Dow hit 30,000 for the first earlier Tuesday as uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election lifted and new hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available.

Mr Trump made brief remarks and did not take any questions.

“I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average, just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history. We’ve never broken 30,000, and that’s just, despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic.