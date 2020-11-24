UK records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since May as it eases some restrictions ahead of Christmas

The UK has recorded 608 coronavirus deaths in the past hours – the highest number of fatalities since May 12.

The latest figures take the UK total death toll to 55,838, the Independent reports.

This is the highest daily number of fatalities since 614 deaths were reported on May 12 -but there is often a delay in the reporting of deaths over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the UK recorded another 11,299 coronavirus cases – down on the 15,450 on Monday.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,538,74.

The latest figures come ahead of eased restrictions for the holiday period.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced all four UK nations have agreed on a household bubble for gatherings over Christmas.

“From next Wednesday, the current restrictions in England will expire and a stronger three-tiered system of local measures will replace them,” Mr Johnson said.

“This year, Christmas will be different, many of us are longing to spend with family and friends irrespective of our faith or background and yet we can’t afford to throw caution to the wind.

“The virus doesn’t know its Christmas and we must all be careful.”

The Christmas changes come as England cut the two-week quarantine facing people arriving from regions not on Britain’s coronavirus safe list, reducing it to as little as five days if they test negative for COVID-19 .

UK residents will be able to form a Christmas bubble containing no more than three households.

Each resident can only be part of one bubble and the bubble cannot be changed.

Travel between England, Scotland, and Wales will be permitted between 23 and 27 December, and until 28 December for commutes to and from Northern Ireland.

Bubbles can only meet in private homes, places of worship, or public outdoor spaces.

People who are not part of the same household or Christmas bubble cannot meet in a private dwelling.

“The virus has not gone away and families will need to make personal judgement about the risk of forming a bubble with or visiting elderly residents and the elderly,” Mr Johnson said.

“Tis the season to be jolly, but tis also the season to be jolly careful.”

France rolls back restrictions

France President Emmanuel Macron laid out new rules for the country’s coronavirus strategy on Tuesday, after imposing nationwide restrictions last month as virus infections, hospitalisations and deaths surged around Europe.

Outings for the purpose of taking walks or for outdoor exercise, will be permitted within a 20 kilometre radius and for three hours from Saturday.

People in France will also be able to go back to their favourite shops and attend religious services again from Saturday, but restaurants will not open until at least 20 January.

Outdoor after school activities will once again be permitted.

People will also be allowed to move between regions “on the evenings of December 24th and December 31st … in order to be able to share this with our family,” Mr Macron said.

However, Mr Macron also said during these periods, “public gatherings will not be tolerated”.

France’s infection rate per 100,000 people is now less than a third of what it was when November began, and the number of people in hospitals and intensive care has been trending downward for a week.

Mr Macron the partial lifting of restrictions announced in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, where he also claimed that the second wave was over.

But the situation remains critical, with hundreds of virus-related deaths per day, so the emergence from the lockdown reflects that.

On 15 December, some museums and cinemas will be allowed to open, and the nationwide stay-at-homes rules loosened.

France will re-introduce its 9pm curfew, and the strict associated fines.

Mr Macron said that only the curfew will be wavered for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

On 30 January, if daily infections drop below the 5000 mark, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to re-open.

The government have ruled in line with doctors who warned not to relax restrictions too fast and repeat the mistakes France made as it emerged from a lockdown in the spring with no clear policy on masks and limited testing capacity.