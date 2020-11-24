U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace By

© . United Nations Secretary-General Guterres speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York
GENEVA () – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Tuesday for an “immediate, unconditional ceasefire” in Afghanistan to create a conducive environment for Doha peace talks with the Taliban.
“An inclusive process, in which women, young people and victims of conflict are meaningfully represented, offers the best hope of sustainable peace,” Guterres told an Afghanistan conference in Geneva. “Progress toward peace will contribute to the development of the entire region, and is a vital step towards the safe, orderly and dignified return of millions of displaced Afghans.”
