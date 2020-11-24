Tyga Spotted Hanging Out w/ ’17 Year Old’; Twitter Thinks It’s New GF!!

Rap star Tyga, 31, made news a couple of years back, when he started dating Kylie Jenner when she was only 17 years old. Tyga was 23 at the time.

Now has learned that Tyga may be back to dating 17 year olds again.

In California, the state where Tyga lives, it is legal for an adult male to “date” a 17 year old girl, so long as the relationship is non-sexual.

Tyga has been spotted with a pretty IG model in Los Angeles over the past few days, and there’s growing speculation that the two may be more than just friends.

