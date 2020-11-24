Tyga Spotted Hanging Out w/ ’17 Year Old’; Twitter Thinks It’s New GF!!

Rap star Tyga, 31, made news a couple of years back, when he started dating Kylie Jenner when she was only 17 years old. Tyga was 23 at the time.

Now has learned that Tyga may be back to dating 17 year olds again.

In California, the state where Tyga lives, it is legal for an adult male to “date” a 17 year old girl, so long as the relationship is non-sexual.

Tyga has been spotted with a pretty IG model in Los Angeles over the past few days, and there’s growing speculation that the two may be more than just friends.

Here are the images, which have since gone viral:

Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and television personality. His major label debut Careless World: Rise of the Last King was released in 2011 and included the successful singles “Rack City”, “Faded” featuring Lil Wayne, “Far Away” featuring Chris Richardson, “Still Got It” featuring Drake, and “Make It Nasty”.

Man Hosts Baby Shower For His 6 Different Baby Mamas

After a long period of poor sales and negative reviews from previous albums, his May 2018 single, “Taste” featuring Offset, peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, being his first Top 40 single since “Ayo” with Chris Brown in 2015.

That single would later serve as the lead single for his seventh album Legendary, which was eventually released in 2019.