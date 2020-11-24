Two Darwin Notebooks, Missing for Decades, Were Most Likely Stolen

LONDON — Twenty years ago, two historic notebooks belonging to the renowned naturalist Charles Darwin were found missing from the archives at Cambridge University Library. The tiny books recorded Darwin’s thoughts after he returned to England from his famed voyage aboard H.M.S. Beagle, as he grasped toward ideas that would form the foundations of modern evolutionary biology.

Now, the library had said it believes the notebooks were most likely stolen, and it launched a public appeal for any information about their whereabouts on Tuesday. The local police say they have asked Interpol to place the items on its Stolen Works of Arts Register.

The library, which houses the largest collection of Darwin’s writings, has described the missing notebooks as “priceless” but nevertheless estimated their value at “millions of pounds.”

One page, reproduced around the world in museum exhibits, on schoolroom posters and on T-shirts, gives his first sketch of a “Tree of Life,” mapping out how related species could diverge from a common ancestor, much like the branches of a tree diverging from a trunk.