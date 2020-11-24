TV Ratings for Monday, Nov. 23: ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars closed out Season 29 with 6.1 million total viewers (its largest audience in six weeks) and a 0.9 demo rating (equaling its best demo number since Sept. 28) — pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemptions. (Read recap and weigh in on champion.)

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (4.4 mi/0.6, read recap) was steady.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (6.8 mil/0.9, read recap) was steady, tying DWTS for the nightly demo win while drawing Monday’s biggest audience. Weakest Link (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Part 1 of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life delivered 480,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating (read recap), down from what the Whose Line/Penn & Teller: Fool Us combo most recently averaged (840K/0.17).

FOX | L.A.’s Finest (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady, while the penultimate Filthy Rich (1.2 mil/0.3) ticked up.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.8) and All Rise (4 mil/0.5) were steady, Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 mil/.6) dipped and Bull (4.6 mil/0.5) ticked up.

