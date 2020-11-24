Trevor Noah Officially Announced as Host for 2021 Grammy Awards

Instagram

The Comedy Central late-night show host is officially set to take over the hosting gig from Alicia Keys for the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy Awards next year.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The “Daily Show” presenter was announced as the person set to take the reins for the 63rd edition of the music prizegiving on 31 January, bosses at the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (24Nov20).

It will be the South African funnyman’s first time hosting the ceremony, taking over from last year’s host Alicia Keys.

In a statement, he says, “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.”

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

The announcement of Noah as host comes shortly before the nominees are revealed on Tuesday at 12 pm ET and 9 am PT. The ceremony will air on U.S. network CBS – with details of the event and how it will be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, yet to be decided.

Previous hosts for the Biggest Night in Music event included LL Cool J. The two-time Grammy winner served as a host for the awards show for five consecutive years, from the 54th Grammy Awards in 2012 through the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

James Corden later took over the gig for the next two following years before passing the torch to Alicia Keys.