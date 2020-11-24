Tom Brady ‘disappointed’ after poor performance vs. Rams

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to prove that they probably won’t be making it to the Super Bowl this season, especially because many teams in the NFC have looked far more solid.

The Buccaneers’ chances of winning the NFC South are slim-to-none after dropping to 7-4 on the season following a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football,” and their path to the playoffs, and the Super Bowl, is getting more difficult by the week.

Brady had a solid opportunity to win the game for Tampa Bay, getting the ball back with a little over two minutes remaining in the game. The six-time Super Bowl champion was put in the two-minute drill many times with the New England Patriots, but he couldn’t pull it off on Monday night, throwing an interception to close out what he said was a frustrating night for him.

“I think that’s a good word, ‘disappointed,’ ” Brady said, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. “I have to do a better job. Absolutely.”

Brady completed just 26-of-48 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. With the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs coming to town on Sunday, he’ll have to be far better than he has been all season.

If the Buccaneers fall to the Chiefs, their playoff chances will continue to dwindle, which is something Brady didn’t think would be a possibility when he agreed to a deal with Tampa Bay.