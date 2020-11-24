Tokyo governor says best case for Olympics is with venues full of spectators By

Matilda Coleman
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks at a news conference on city's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday the best case scenario for the Summer Olympics next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers debate how to plan for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world is grappling with a rise in COVID-19 infections and daily cases in Tokyo rose to record highs above 500 last week.

Koike, speaking at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, warned that Tokyo was seeing a rise in infections among older residents, including cases where people had contracted the virus while eating out and brought it home to elderly relatives.

