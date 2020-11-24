Todd Woodbridge says COVID-19 layoff could extend Nick Kyrgios’ tennis career

Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge says 2020 may prove to be a blessing in disguise for Nick Kyrgios after his long layoff from on-court action.

After a left wrist injury ended his Acapulco defence in February, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that Kyrgios will have had almost 12 months on the sidelines when the Australian Open commences in 2021.

The Acapulco injury came at an inopportune time for Kyrgios after an inspirational run at the 2020 Australian Open, but Woodbridge believes the layoff may have changed Kyrgios’ perspective on the game itself.

“I’ve actually been pleased that he’s had a year away (and) I think it’s going to extend his career,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

Nick Kyrgios enjoyed a brilliant Australian Open run in 2020 before it was ended by Rafael Nadal (Getty)

“He’s done the re-branding and he’s gone on the television show about how he was probably going to walk away from the game sooner rather than later.

“I think he’s had an absolute change in perspective about what life is actually like and he’s been lecturing the rest of the tour on their behaviour.

“Can he do that when he gets out on the court, that remains to be seen. For me, (he’s) one of the most talented players out there, but how much has he been working in terms of the physical aspect, because that’s going to be the key when he comes back.

“Does a leopard change his spots? Can that behaviour actually transport itself onto the court as well as how he’s been talking and playing the game on social media?”

Nadal calls for Aus Open patience

Woodbridge’s comments came as he expressed confidence that the Australian Open would be able to commence in its usual late-January time slot in 2021.

“I’m feeling far more confident and positive than I was this time last week,” he said.

“This time last week here in Victoria the Premier really put cold water over the opportunity of people coming into the state, and that’s now starting to turn.

“Tennis Australia and the Victorian government have been working unbelievably hard to make sure that everybody is secure.

“The thing is that the players are coming to the safest part of the world right now, Australia has done better than any other country in the world, so why would you be worried about coming here?”