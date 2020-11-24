This Nespresso Pixie deal for $168 on Amazon Canada is piping hot

Be your own barista at home and make high-quality coffee using Nespresso pods. Make both espresso or lungo using the 19 bar pressure system on this compact machine, which can fit in any kitchen. It comes highly rated, so it’s worth jumping on this 16% savings.

We haven’t seen a Nespresso coffee machine offered at this low of a price, with the exception of the mini models, in quite a long time, if ever. But leading up to Black Friday, Amazon Canada is offering this machine for just $168, a savings of $31.99 off the original $199.99 price.

While some coffee aficionados are all aboutpour-over coffee makers, some people just want to pop in a pod and get a piping hot cup of coffee in the morning or a delicious espresso to enjoy after dinner with some dessert.

The Nespresso Pixie Coffee Machine by Breville is a sleek and compact machine that is fitting for both large kitchens as well as small apartments thanks to its compact size: it measures just 11cm wide and weighs 2.81 kg.

Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!

The machine can make either espresso or lungo using the 19-bar pressure system to extract all the flavor from your coffee pods and one-touch controls. It’s really easy to operate and has just two programmable buttons — that’s it! You can choose from two cup sizes as well, whether you want a tiny shot of espresso to boost your afternoon or to fill a tall travel mug to get you going for the day. It heats up super-fast in just 25 seconds so you can get your coffee to go or savor it at home.

With a 24-ounce capacity, the elegant yet industrial machine has hammered metal sides and a solid polished steel handle. It uses Nespresso capsules, which are fully recyclable.

The sale model, which comes in a nice titan finish, is a great deal worth jumping on if you’ve been considering getting a Nespresso machine for your home or grabbing one as a holiday gift for a close friend or family member. It’s clear previous buyers love it as the machine has a solid 4.7 star rating on Amazon Canada.