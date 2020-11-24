This Bose Bluetooth Speaker Is $79 at Staples for Black Friday

If you’ve been looking for a new Bluetooth speaker to dish out your favorite tunes, look no further. The Bose SoundLink Color II is currently on sale for just $79 as part of Staples Black Friday deals — that’s $50 off its original price of $129. For those of you looking for a great, affordable speaker that fills the room, you better buy this Bluetooth speaker right now.

Bose speakers always produce great sound, and they’re always in high demand. Rarely, if ever, will you find a high-quality speaker below $100 — the Bose SoundLink Color II is the exception this Black Friday. At such a low price, we expect stocks to sell out pretty quickly so if you need a well-priced Bluetooth speaker you need to act now.

The Bose SoundLink Color II was designed for users always on-the-go. This portable speaker can easily fit in your backpack or everyday bag — now the best beats are wherever you are. You can also choose between white and aquatic blue so your speaker matches your aesthetic and style. You’ll even be impressed with the speaker’s in-built microphone — easily take your work calls straight from your speaker. The Bose SoundLink Color II is also water-resistant, so the next time you have a socially distanced pool day with your friends, your speaker will keep the music pumping all day long. This speaker’s wireless range is pretty amazing too — you can change up your music from anywhere in the room. Just make sure you have friendly neighbors: The booming bass and crisp sound will make you feel like you’re in a private concert with your favorite artists.

At just $79 the Bose SoundLink Color II is one of the most portable and easy-to-use Bluetooth speakers out there. Whether you take it to your friend’s house, keep it in your living room, or carry it with you on any long haul trips, this speaker won’t disappoint — buy it now. If you’re after a different music accessory make sure to also check out our Black Friday headphone deals and our Black Friday AirPod deals.

More Bluetooth speaker deals available now

If this isn’t the speaker you’re looking for, don’t worry. There’s plenty of other Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals to choose from. You should also check out all the other Black Friday deals available and cross off any must-have items you wanted for Christmas.

