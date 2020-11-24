This $65 Waterproof Ski Jacket Has 3,743 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here’s what reviewers are saying:

“I’ve been struggling to find a coat that fits me but doesn’t swallow me up (I’m a plus size lady). This coat is it! This is such a nice coat that you’d expect it to cost a lot more. It’s very warm but not bulky (my biggest complaint about Winter coats — I can even comfortably wear it while driving my car).”

“Was kind of hesitant upon buying this jacket in regards to if it would really keep me warm… let me tell you so far this jacket is awesome. The last few weeks have been 30 F and lower with heavy winds and this jacket has kept me so warm! The pockets are deep which is a plus.”

“I bought this jacket to go to a snowboard trip to Lake Tahoe! It was 25 degrees Up the mountain. I only had another layer under and I didn’t feel any cold. Great buy I truly recommend!! & it’s a very good looking jacket.”

“I was a bit hesitant to order a jacket online, sight unseen and without the ability to try it on before purchasing. As a very petite woman who usually wears a small, it can be a challenge to find a proper fit. I am thrilled with this jacket! This jacket is perfect for everything Mother Nature can throw at me.”