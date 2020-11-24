The ‘Most 1,000 yard rushing seasons’ quiz

Derrick Henry continues to play like a man amongst boys.

On Sunday, Henry ripped off another trademark run, bowling over Ravens defenders for a game-winning, 29-yard touchdown in overtime. NFL Twitter was left in awe of Henry once again, while teammate A.J. Brown was simply grateful to finally be going home. Henry’s score moved the Titans to 7-3 and into a first place tie in the AFC South with their week 12 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. Can the Colts elite defense contain Henry? Recent history says no, but it should be fun watching them try.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Henry topped the 1,000 yard mark on Sunday, making it the third consecutive season he’s reached that benchmark. Not bad, but he still has a ways to go if he wants to hold the Titans franchise record for most 1,000 yard seasons. So with that in mind, how many of the players with the most 1,000 yard rushing seasons for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!