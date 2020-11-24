The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah to Host the 2021 Grammys

Trevor Noah is going from nominee to Grammys host.

The Daily Show anchor will be at the helm of the 2021 ceremony, the Recording Academy revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 24, mere hours ahead of the 2021 nominations announcement.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

In addition to Noah’s playful statement, the Recording Academy also warmly introduced their next emcee. “We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs!” they said in a tweet. “We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night.”