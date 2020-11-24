The college hoops conference favorites for 2020-21

We’re not sure what the 2020-21 college basketball season will look like — thanks to COVID-19. Some schools already find themselves in a bind and the Ivy League has cancelled winter sports all together.
Still, the show will go on and there are conference championships to be won. Here’s a look at our favorites for each Division I conference. Statistics in parenthesis are from 2019-20, unless otherwise noted.
1 of 31
America East: Vermont
Brian Jenkins/Burlington Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
With 12-straight seasons of at least 20 victories, Vermont once again is favored to win the America East. However, it’s uncertain if the Catamounts will even get to play 20 games in 2020-21, or when their season will even start, due to COVID-19 issues. Senior guard Stef Smith is not only the league’s best player, but someone to watch nationally after he averaged 14.2 points and shot 45.9 percent last season. Expect UMBC to also contend for the America East title.
2 of 31
American Athletic Conference: Houston
John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports
The Cougars are aiming for a third consecutive AAC regular-season title. Though Memphis and SMU are also expected to challenge for the league crown, Houston is the clear favorite out of the gate. Sophomore guard Caleb Mills (13.2 points per game in 2019-20) was named AAC Preseason Player of the Year while Quentin Grimes (12.1 ppg) might be the team’s most consistent performer and Marcus Sasser (8.1 ppg) was among the nation’s top freshman last season.
3 of 31
Atlantic 10: Richmond
Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports
While the A-10 race is expected to be a tight one, Richmond was selected as the preseason conference favorite by the league’s coaches and media. Guard Jacob Gilyard has averaged 13.4 points for this three-year career and will lead the Spiders program that won 24 games in 2019-20. St. Louis should also be in the conversation when it comes to league-championship contention.
Michael Thomas Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports
Two seasons removed from winning the national championship, Virginia could be in store for another memorable season. The Cavaliers are the preseason favorite in the ACC, thanks to the expected boost of Marquette transfer Sam Hauser (14.9 ppg, 7.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19). Guard Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg, 5.9 assists per game, 4.2 rpg) also returns to run the offense. Duke, Florida State and North Carolina should also be in the mix within the league, but will start by chasing Virginia.
5 of 31
Atlantic Sun: Liberty
Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports
This could very well turn into a three-team race between Liberty, Lipscomb and Stetson, so the Atlantic Sun should be highly competitive. So, why the Flames? Guard Darius McGhee (9.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and swingman Elijah Cuffee return from a squad that went 30-4 last season. That said, Lipscomb has one of the league’s elite talents in Ahsan Asadullah (18.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.9 apg).
Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports
Any COVID-19 issues aside, it should be a fun season in the Big 12. Five teams in the conference are ranked in The Associated Press Top 25. Baylor leads the pack at No. 2, and boasts a preseason all-American in junior guard Jared Butler (16.0 ppg, 3.1 apg, 3.2 rpg), and solid backcourt buddy MaCio Teague (13.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg). Kansas is ranked sixth and some quality transfers could make Texas Tech a major player in the league as well.
7 of 31
Big East: Villanova
Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports
Led by senior guard Collin Gillespie (15.1 ppg, 4.5 apg), Villanova sits in a familiar spot as the preseason favorite in the Big East. Forward Jeremiah Robinson Earl (10.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg) also returns after being tabbed the conference’s freshman of the year last season. Creighton, meanwhile, should challenge the Wildcats, who are ranked third in the nation, with Big East Player of the Year Marcus Zegarowski (16.1 ppg, 5.0 apg) back in the mix.
8 of 31
Big Sky: Eastern Washington
James Snook/USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Washington is head and shoulders above the rest of the field in the Big Sky. And, if the Eagles don’t win the league, it would be a major surprise. EWU returns four starters from last season’s 23-8 squad, led by conference preseason MVP Jacob Davison. The talented guard averaged 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season as a junior. Montana is also worthy of some attention, but lags well behind Eastern Washington.
9 of 31
Big South: Winthrop
Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports
Winthrop has won at least 23 games in three of the last seasons, including 24 in 2019-20. The Eagles enter this campaign as the favorites in the Big South. They return 11 players, led by sophomore forward D.J. Burns (11.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and senior guard Chandler Vaudrin (9.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg and apg). Expect UNC Asheville and Gardner-Webb to be in the hunt within the lead, but still at arms length from the Eagles.
10 of 31
Big Ten: Illinois
Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports
On paper to begin the season, the Big Ten might be the best conference in country. Seven teams are ranked in the Top 25, including three within the top 10 — Iowa (No. 5), Wisconsin (7) and Illinois (8). We’re going to go with the Illini here. The return of preseason all-American Ayo Dosunmu (16.6 ppg, 3.3 apg, 48.4-percent shooting) and 7-footer Kofi Cockburn (13.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg), plus a solid supporting cast, give Illinois a legitimate chance to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2005.
11 of 31
Big West: UC Irvine
Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports
The Anteaters have been the class of the Big West for several years and again are the undisputed preseason favorites in 2020-21. UC Irvine has won 52 games over the last two seasons and is coming off its fifth regular-season title in seven years. Junior big man Collin Welp returns after averaging a team-high 13.0 points and almost 6 rebounds per contest.
12 of 31
Colonial Athletic Association: Hofstra
William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
Can Hofstra make it three regular-season CAA championships in a row? That will be the goal for the Pride in 2020-21. Jalen Ray (11.9 ppg), Isaac Kante (11.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and Tareq Coburn (10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg) return to form quite the formidable trio that keeps Hofstra atop the heap heading into the season. That said, don’t sleep on Delaware, which might have the capability to challenge for the top spot, as well.
13 of 31
Conference USA: Western Kentucky
Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports
Charles Bassey is one of the best players in the country, and a major reason why we like Western Kentucky to claim the C-USA title. The 6-foot-11 Bassey, recently named to Naismith Trophy watch list, looks for a lengthier season than last after being limited to just 10 games due to a season-ending leg injury suffered in December. In those 10 games, though, Bassey averaged 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. Teammate Taveion Hollingsworth (16.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.7 apg) is also someone to watch.
14 of 31
Horizon League: Wright State
Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports
Led by 6-8 senior Loudon Love (15.9 ppg, 9.7 rpg), Wright State will start the season as the kings of this conference. Love has the ability to play with anybody in the country, and is hoping to lead the Raiders to another league title. Youngstown State and Northern Kentucky, and perhaps UIC, could be in the mix for the second spot in the Horizon, but likely must overachieve to catch Wright State.
15 of 31
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Siena
Frank Victores/USA TODAY Sports
When talking MAAC hoops, the conversation must start, and probably end, with Sienna. Paced by conference preseason player of year Jalen Pickett (15.1 ppg, 6.0 apg, 4.6 rpg) and the versatile Manny Camper (13.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg), Siena looks for a repeat performance after winning its first league title in a decade last season. The Saints will also take a 10-game winning streak into this season.
16 of 31
Mid-American Conference: Bowling Green
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports
Nine letter-winners are back from Bowling Green’s 2019-20 squad that won 21 games. The Falcons are paced by two-time All-MAC First-Team selection Justin Turner (18.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.5 apg), who is 344 points shy of become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Ohio and Akron could also be in the picture when it comes to conference contention, but the Falcons are still soaring to begin the season.
17 of 31
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: North Carolina Central
Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports
The MEAC will go to divisional play this season in order to cut down on travel amid this global health crisis. N.C. Central is favored to win the conference’s Southern Division and has a good chance to win the overall crown. Seniors C.J. Keyser (11.6 ppg) and Jordan Perkins (6.8 ppg, 5.0 apg). North Carolina A,amp;T should also be in the mix as the season rolls on.
18 of 31
Missouri Valley Conference: Northern Iowa
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY
The Valley might be taking on a new scheduling format to help combat any COVID-19 issues, but the fact still remains that Northern Iowa is the team to beat. Led by A.J. Green (19.7 ppg) and Austin Phyfe (11.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg), UNI tops Loyola (Chicago) and Bradley entering the season. The Ramblers, however, still have one of the league’s best in Cameron Krutwig (15.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.2 apg), who, yes, is still in college.
19 of 31
Mountain West: San Diego State
Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports
San Diego State only has thoughts of what might have been when COVID-19 ended the program’s potentially special 30-2 season in 2019-20. The Aztecs might not be as dominant this season, but still open as the Mountain West favorites. SDSU returns three starters, highlighted by Matt Mitchell, who averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while splitting his time as a starter and reserve in 2019-20. Boise State and Utah State are also worth watching this season.
20 of 31
Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
FDU features two of the best players in the Northeast with Jahlil Jenkins (16.0 ppg, 3.9 apg) and Elyjah Williams (11.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg). The Knights, who won just 11 games last season but return 10 players, edged out LIU as preseason favorite. The Sharks also have won of the better players in the conference in 5-10 guard Jermaine Jackson, who averaged 11.6 points and 3.1 assists last season.
21 of 31
Ohio Valley Conference: Austin Peay
MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
Not the even the media covering the OVC could settle on one preseason league favorite. Austin Peay and Murray State received the same amount of media votes, but we’re going with the Governors and preseason conference player of the year Terry Taylor. As a junior in 2019-20, Taylor averaged 21.8 points and 11.0 rebounds. Austin Peay has just one win in its last eight games versus Murray, but this seems like the season those fortunes change.
22 of 31
Pac-12: Arizona State
Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports
Like the Big Ten, expect the Pac-12 to be rather completive at the top. No. 22 UCLA was named preseason favorite by the conference, but 18th-ranked Arizona State and No. 20 Oregon should also be in contention. All said, we like the talent that Arizona State possess in the form of preseason all-American guard Remy Martin (19.1 ppg, 4.1 apg) and highly touted freshman guard Josh Christopher — for starters.
23 of 31
Patriot League: Colgate
John Reed/USA TODAY Sports
According to the conference, the Patriot League teams will start play in early January with an uniquely scheduled format. When it comes to take the court, eyes should be fixed on Colgate, which has won 49 games over the past two seasons. The Raiders return plenty of high-quality talent in leading scorer Jordan Burns (15.8 ppg, 4.5 apg), Tucker Richardson (10.3 ppg) and Nelly Cummings (10.8 ppg).
Mike Weaver/Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
No surprise that the Wildcats are favored to win the SEC. Ranked 10th in the nation, Kentucky, will again be paced by a talented group of freshmen. Guard B.J. Boston is among the best prospects in the country, while fellow rookies Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew are also expected to contribute out of the gate. Tennessee, ranked 12th, LSU and Florida could make some noise in an attempt to take down John Calipari’s squad.
25 of 31
Southern Conference: UNC Greensboro
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports
It seems to be a tale of two teams in the SoCon this season. UNC Greensboro and Furman are the top dogs in the league and both are capable of winning a title. So why Greensboro? For starters, guard Isaiah Miller (17.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.8 steals per game) is one of the best mid-major players in the country. That said, Furman has a talented trio in Mike Bothwell (10.9 ppg), Noah Gurley (14.3 ppg) and Clay Mounce (13.2 ppg).
26 of 31
Southland: Stephen F. Austin
Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports
SFA enters 2020-21 not only the preseason favorite in the Southland Conference, but also trying to repeat as league champs. The Lumberjacks were a hefty 28-3 before the coronavirus pandemic halted last season’s action. Back from that team is forward Gavin Kensmil (11.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and guard Roti Ware (9.5 ppg). SFA did not get its chance to shock the NCAA Tournament world in 2019-20, will it happen in 2021?
27 of 31
SWAC: Texas Southern
James Snook/USA TODAY Sports
Texas Southern is our pick considering it opens this season as the league’s selection to claim the championship. However, Southern U. is also expected to be in contention for the conference title. Texas Southern, though, boasts two of the SWAC’s best players in forwards Yahuza Rasas (9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg) and Justin Hopkins (10.5ppg, 4.8 rpg), which should give it an edge in this conference race.
28 of 31
Summit League: South Dakota State
Abigail Dollins/Argus Leader, Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
Led by Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Douglas Wilson (18.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg), South Dakota State is a heavy favorite to win the conference this season. The Jackrabbits has won at least 22 games in each of the last three seasons and are hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Oral Roberts and North Dakota Stat could also make some noise within the league.
29 of 31
Sun Belt: Georgia State
Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports
Another conference where it might be a two-team race. Georgia State gets our nod coming out of the Sun Belt East Division, but Little Rock is certainly worthy of contention for the overall title as the favorite from the West. Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong (11.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg) might be the best player in the league, Georgia State appears to have a deeper squad. Kane Williams (14.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.4 apg) and Justin Roberts (13.2 ppg, 3.6 apg).
30 of 31
West Coast Conference: Gonzaga
James Snook/USA TODAY Sports
The Zags open the season as the No. 1 team in the nation. And why not? Corey Kispert (13.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 47.4-percent shooting) is a preseason all-American, 6-10 Drew Timme (9.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg) could be headed for a breakout season and guard Jalen Suggs is among the top freshmen in the country. Saint Mary’s is worthy of title consideration, but this league once again is Gonzaga’s to lose.
31 of 31
WAC: New Mexico State
Jacob Snow/USA TODAY Sports
The Aggies remain the class of the Western Athletic Conference after at least 23 games for consecutive seasons. This one, however, will be more unique for New Mexico State than most as the team has relocated to Arizona to practice since it can’t back home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guard Jabari Rice (12.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg) is the league’s preseason player of the year while UNLV transfer Donnie Tillman (who began his collegiate career at Utah) is a solid addition.
Jeff Mezydlo has written about sports and entertainment online and for print for more than 25 years. He grew up in the far south suburbs of Chicago, 20 minutes from the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Ind. He’s also the proud father of 11-year-old Matthew, aka “Bobby Bruin,” mascot of St. Robert Bellarmine School in Chicago. You can follow Jeff at @jeffm401.