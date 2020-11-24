Tennessee withdraws from Jimmy V Classic due to COVID-19

The Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball program delayed an inevitable announcement for one day.

After confirming that multiple individuals associated with the team, including head coach Rick Barnes, tested positive for COVID-19, Tennessee is withdrawing from the Jimmy V Classic held in Indianapolis and extending its pause on activities.

The Volunteers will now hope to resume work on Dec. 5.

Tennessee was slated to face the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 2 and was also likely to play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Dec. 4 pending the finalization of a contract between the schools. Those contests are now scrapped.

Tennessee also canceled this week’s games against the Charlotte 49ers (Wednesday) and VCU Rams (Friday) in the Volunteer Classic.

The university added that Barnes is experiencing mild virus symptoms “but is generally feeling well.” NCAA basketball guidelines recommend 14-day quarantines of all Tier 1 personnel linked with a team if any Tier 1 individual returns a positive coronavirus test.

Barring future setbacks, the Vols will open their season hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 12.

On Monday, the Duke men’s basketball team had its scheduled season opener called off after Gardner-Webb, the Blue Devils’ opponent, discovered a positive COVID-19 test within its program.

The Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball team canceled its first four games and paused activities until at least Dec. 7 because of positive virus tests and subsequent quarantines.

According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, roughly 40 major-conference teams have had to pause activities in recent weeks because of coronavirus-related issues.