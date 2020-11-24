Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

After the ‘July’ singer was unraveled to be among the Best New Artist contenders at the 2021 Grammy Awards, her father Billy Ray Cyrus shares his excitement for her via social media.

Noah Cyrus could not contain her tears of joy over her first Grammy Awards nomination. Upon learning that she has been listed as one of Best New Artist contenders at the 63rd annual awards show, the “July” singer paid an emotional tribute to her mom Tish Cyrus and her team for the achievement.

On Tuesday, November 24, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to share her reaction. “IM A GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST!!! i’m in a puddle of tears in bed after being woken up and told IM NOMINATED AS BEST NEW ARTIST. my mom at the beginning of the year wrote in her intensions book for me to be nominated for a grammy… mom you’ve always been and are my biggest fan. thank u i love you so much,” she began her lengthy message alongside a video of her crying.

Noah went on to extend her gratitude to her team and fans. “thank you to my team and my cyrens. @zachkardisch you go above and beyond for me and you’re the best manager and friend/brother to me. thank you to everyone that took part in the making of ‘The End of Everything’ EP,” she stated. “thank you PJ for always being there for me and making me feel like my best self as a person and artist. thank you beyond measures to the recording academy for listening and truly hearing my music.”

“this is such an honor and i am in utter shock. thank you so much from the bottom of my heart i truly can’t believe it my mind is going a thousand miles a minute and i am beyond grateful and full of love and gratitude,” the younger sister of Miley Cyrus concluded. “i know my grandma is looking down on me and this is from her. thank you mammie i wish you could be here for this.”

Noah’s first-ever nomination from the prestigious awards show was also met with joy by her country singer father Billy Ray Cyrus. Sharing a throwback photo of himself with her on Instagram, he exclaimed, “Congratulations @noahcyrus on your #Grammy nomination!!!!!!! You deserve it! Soooooo happy and proud of you! Be a jack hammer!!!!!!”

The Best New Artist category at Grammy Awards 2021 sees Noah being up against the likes of Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.