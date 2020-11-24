Taylor Swift to Perform ‘Folklore’ Concert in Disney Plus Special

RELATED STORIES

Taylor Swift is giving her fans a big, cardigan-wrapped holiday gift this year: The Grammy-winning singer will perform her recent Folklore album in an upcoming Disney+ concert special, she announced Tuesday.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions will feature Swift performing each song from folklore, in order, while revealing the stories and secrets behind all 17 tracks for the first time. She’ll be joined by fellow musicians Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote and co-produced folklore, and Bon Iver lead singer Justin Vernon will appear to perform “Exile” with Swift.

“Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon created an album that crossed genres — a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone,” the logline reads. “They recorded folklore thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together… until now.”

Filmed in upstate New York in September, folklore: the long pond studio sessions — which Swift also directed — drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 25; you can watch a trailer above.

This will be Swift’s second televised concert special of the year: In May, ABC aired her City of Lover concert, in which she performed tracks from her Lover album in Paris. Prior to that, she was the subject of the documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which debuted on Netflix in January.