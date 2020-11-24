Taapsee Pannu wraps up the first schedule of Rashmi Rocket



Taapsee Pannu has been shooting in full swing for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actress plays an athlete in the film and has gone under strenuous physical training for the same. Pictures of her training and shooting posted by the makers as well as the actress on social media prove that she has left no stone unturned to look the part. Today, the actress revealed that the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up by posting a picture of herself in character.



She captioned the post as, “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers . The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta” Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.