Summer Walker SPLITS w/ London On Da Track: Going To Be Single Mother!!

R&B superstar Summer Walker is currently pregnant by producer London On Da Track. But now, is hearing rumors that the couple has split, and Summer’s on her way to being a single mother.

first broke the news that Summer was pregnant 3 months ago. At the time, the singer denied it. But last week she finally came clean and publicly announced her pregnancy.

SUMMER APPEARS TO BE ABUSED BY BABY DADDY LONDON ON DA TRACK

Now we’re hearing rumors that Summer and London split up.

And there’s evidence that the rumors of a split are true. Yesterday, Summer appeared to confirm them – with a series of posts on Instagram stories. The posts appeared to show that she regrets getting pregnant in the first place

Summer Walker is a singer-songwriter. Her commercial mixtape Last Day of Summer was released on October 19, 2018. Her debut studio album, Over It was released on October 4, 2019 and received universal acclaim from critics.

The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart with 134,000 album-equivalent units in its first full tracking week. Walker made history when her debut album earned the biggest streaming debut ever for a female R&B artist.

Walker also was the recipient for Best New Artist at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards.