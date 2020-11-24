Spain eyes six-people cap for holiday season parties, El Mundo reports By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6


MADRID () – The Spanish government will propose to regional authorities a six-person limit for Christmas and New Year’s parties when they involve guests, El Mundo newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a health ministry draft document.

Also, office gatherings and similar celebrations in the run-up to the holiday season would be limited to six people and preferably be held on restaurant terraces, outside or in a place with “no more than two walls”, it said.

The document recommends planning “different” Christmas celebrations without taking out the “soul and spirit” of the most popular holiday in the country.

The health ministry will discuss the document with the regions’ health chiefs, who could still introduce changes.

Spain, which has more than 1.58 million COVID-19 cases – western Europe’s second highest tally after France – and 43,131 dead – imposed a six-month state of emergency in October, giving regions legal backing to impose curfews and other restrictions.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR