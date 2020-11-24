Southern Mississippi-UAB game canceled due to COVID-19

The UAB Blazers just can’t get back on the football field this month.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles confirmed that Friday’s game against UAB has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Southern Miss.

This was set to be UAB’s final game played at Legion Field. As Brittany Dionne explained for local television station WBRC, the Blazers will move to Protective Stadium, located in downtown Birmingham, for the 2021 campaign.

UAB hasn’t played since a double-overtime loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Halloween, as cancellations eliminated three consecutive games from the program’s calendar. The Blazers sit at 4-3 on the season and will hope to face the Rice Owls on Dec. 12.

Southern Miss, meanwhile, will begin preparing for a road game against the UTEP Miners on Dec. 4. The Golden Eagles will then host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Dec. 10.

Last week, Conference USA rescheduled a total of seven games due to previous disruptions. It’s possible that teams not eligible for the conference title game held on Dec. 18 could make games up that same day.