South Sydney to release Joseph Suaalii to Roosters

The Sydney Roosters will get their wish, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs set to grant teen sensation Joseph Suaalii an early release from his contract to link up with the Tricolours.

A day after it was reported that the Rabbitohs were looking to acquire Roosters winger Daniel Tupou via a player swap in return for Suaalii, the club is now willing to release the teenager immediately according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

It’s understood South Sydney will accept a compensation payment for Suaalii. The club had knocked back an initial offer of $50,000, but it’s expected the Roosters will now pay a greater price for the young gun.

The 17-year-old is arguably the most hyped schoolboy prospect in NRL history. He had previously been at the centre of a battle between rugby union and league, with multiple NRL clubs and Rugby Australia jostling to secure the young star’s signature.

The teenager is currently contracted to South Sydney for next year on a deal worth around $60,000 but has no interest in remaining in Redfern, with the Roosters looking to add Suaalii to their squad as quickly as possible after contract talks between he and the Rabbitohs turned sour.

What sort of contract Suaalii signs remains to be seen, with earlier reports suggesting the young star is after a five-year deal with a get out-clauses to allow him to play Rugby Sevens at the Olympics.