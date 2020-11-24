Sources: Google is laying the groundwork for a fiber-optic network that will connect historical enemies Saudi Arabia and Israel for the first time (Rory Jones/Wall Street Journal)

Rory Jones / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Google is laying the groundwork for a fiber-optic network that will connect historical enemies Saudi Arabia and Israel for the first time — New fiber-optic network would connect the historical enemies, avoid Egypt and open a new corridor for internet traffic
