Solange Knowles ‘Super Happy’ With New Boyfriend After They Go Instagram Official

Instagram

Solange confirms her relationship with jazz composer Gio Escobar by posting a picture together on social media, a year after splitting from husband Alan Ferguson.

–

Solange Knowles is “happily booed up” with her new man Gio Escobar, insiders have confirmed.

The singer went public with her jazz composer boyfriend in an Instagram post over the weekend (21-22Nov20) and, speaking to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, a source close to the star opened up on their romance.

“(He) is her boo. People know. It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public,” they shared while declining to elaborate on how long the pair have been dating. “It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private.”

Solange – the younger sister of superstar singer Beyonce Knowles – was previously married to music video director Alan Ferguson for five years before announcing their split last year.

“She’s super happy and they’re a happy couple,” the source went on to insist of the “I Decided” singer’s new romance. “They’re very cute together.”

Solange didn’t mention the reason behind her separation from Alan Ferguson but she said she was not a “perfect” person and called her estranged husband “a phenomenal man.”

While Alan kept mum on their split, she was later hit with cheating rumors, which she quickly shot down. “The internetsss are so unkind n b lying,” she said back then.

She and Alan have no children together, but she shares a teenage son with ex-husband Daniel Smith. She married her first husband in 2004 when she was in her teen.