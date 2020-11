Tom Brady ghosted Nick Foles following a loss to the Chicago Bears earlier this season. The six-time Super Bowl champion did the same thing again on Monday night after a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady didn’t play well in the loss, tossing two interceptions, including one on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final drive of the game. Instead of shaking the hand of Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Brady ran straight for the locker room in frustration.