Shamima Begum, Who Joined ISIS in Syria, Asks High Court to Let Her Return to U.K.

LONDON — Lawyers representing Shamima Begum, a London schoolgirl who traveled to Syria in 2015 to join the Islamic State, on Tuesday called on Britain’s Supreme Court to allow her to return to her home country to mount her defense, saying she no longer posed a threat.

A decision in the case, which has been hotly debated in Britain after the government said Ms. Begum would be stripped of her British nationality, could leave her stateless, or pave the way for a landmark trial in Britain.

Ms. Begum is seeking to return to Britain to challenge a decision last year by the government of Theresa May, the prime minister at the , to revoke her citizenship on the grounds that she posed a threat to national security.

David Pannick, one of Ms. Begum’s lawyers, argued on the final day of a two-day hearing at Britain’s highest court that it had been difficult for Ms. Begum to communicate with her lawyers from the camp in Syria where she is being detained, and that she could only properly mount her defense in Britain.