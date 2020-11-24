Serabi to present at MelloTuesday – in Gold, on 24th November

For immediate release

24 November 2020

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
 Serabi topresent at MelloTuesday – in Gold, on 24th November

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce that Michael Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, will be presenting to delegates attending the MelloTuesday in Gold Investor conference taking place via Zoom webinar on 24th November 2020.  The event is scheduled to commence at 6:00 pm.

Further details of the event can be found at MelloTuesday, 24th November – Mello Events including details of how to register as an attendee.

A copy of the presentation that will be made by the Company can be viewed on the Company’s website at https://bit.ly/35XiRF3

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

Michael Hodgson             Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive                 Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line                             Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director               Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: [email protected]
Website:  www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser          
Roland Cornish                  Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish                                Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker
Ross Allister                        Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Primary Logo

