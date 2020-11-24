Serabi to present at MelloTuesday – in Gold, on 24th November

For immediate release
24 November 2020
Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Serabi topresent at MelloTuesday – in Gold, on 24th November
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce that Michael Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, will be presenting to delegates attending the MelloTuesday in Gold Investor conference taking place via Zoom webinar on 24th November 2020. The event is scheduled to commence at 6:00 pm.
Further details of the event can be found at MelloTuesday, 24th November – Mello Events including details of how to register as an attendee.
A copy of the presentation that will be made by the Company can be viewed on the Company’s website at https://bit.ly/35XiRF3
