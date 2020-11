SEC Network unveils select slate for 2021 hoops season

ESPN PR

SEC Network unveiled its full women’s television slate and non-conference men’s schedule for the 2020-21 campaign, with regular season games and postseason play set for SEC Network this season. In addition, SEC Network+, the digital companion to SEC Network, will stream several women’s and men’s matchups throughout the season. All schedules are subject to change and additional network designations are forthcoming.

The SECN men’s schedule tips off with a doubleheader on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with Kentucky hosting Morehead State at 6 p.m. ET and Jacksonville State taking on Alabama in Tuscaloosa. For the men, Tennessee was voted the overall preseason pick for the first time since the 2008-09 season. SEC play is set to begin Tuesday, Dec. 29 and SEC Network’s conference TV slate will be announced at a later date.

On the women’s side, non-conference action begins on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m., with Kentucky hosting Belmont. Defending SEC champion South Carolina was picked to defend its title and will start the season as the top-ranked team in the AP Preseason poll for the first time in program history. Conference play starts up before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, as Ole Miss and the Gamecocks battle in Columbia at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, with Arkansas at Kentucky immediately following at 8:30 p.m. on SECN.

SEC Network will provide wall-to-wall studio coverage surrounding the 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, S.C. and the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., with the early rounds of both on SEC Network for complete Champ Week coverage. Since SEC Network launched in 2014, every men’s conference basketball game has been made available on national television.

All games on ESPN networks are available to stream on the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

2020-21 SEC Network Men’s Basketball Schedule (Non-Conference) Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Nov 25 6 p.m. Morehead State at Kentucky SEC Network 8 p.m. Jacksonville State at Alabama SEC Network Fri, Nov 27 7 p.m. Valparaiso at Vanderbilt SEC Network Mon, Nov 30 8 p.m. Texas State at Mississippi State SEC Network Wed, Dec 2 7 p.m. Tarleton State at Texas A,amp;M SEC Network 9 p.m. UT Arlington at Arkansas SEC Network Fri, Dec 4 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Georgia SEC Network 9 p.m. South Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Dec 6 2 p.m. Stetson at Florida SEC Network 4 p.m. UTRGV at Texas A,amp;M SEC Network 6 p.m. Louisiana Tech at LSU SEC Network Tue, Dec 8 7 p.m. Montana at Georgia SEC Network 9 p.m. Jackson State at Mississippi State SEC Network Wed, Dec 9 8:15 p.m. Liberty at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Dec 10 7 p.m. Wofford at South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Dec 13 2 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt SEC Network Tue, Dec 15 7 p.m. App State at Tennessee SEC Network 9 p.m. Furman at Alabama SEC Network Wed, Dec 16 1 p.m. Richmond at Vanderbilt SEC Network 7 p.m. North Florida at Florida SEC Network 9 p.m. New Orleans at LSU SEC Network Sun, Dec 20 2 p.m. Oral Roberts at Arkansas SEC Network Mon, Dec 21 1 p.m. Wofford at Texas A,amp;M SEC Network Tue, Dec 22 7 p.m. James Madison at Florida SEC Network 9 p.m. VCU at LSU SEC Network Wed, Dec 23 7 p.m. SC State at South Carolina SEC Network Sat, Jan 2 3:30 p.m. Florida A,amp;M at South Carolina SEC Network

2020-21 SEC Network Women’s Basketball Schedule Date Time (ET) Game Network Sun, Nov 29 4 p.m. Belmont at Kentucky SEC Network Thu, Dec 3 7 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas SEC Network 9 p.m. Kansas at Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Dec 6 Noon Oklahoma at Georgia SEC Network Mon, Dec 7 8 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Florida SEC Network Sun, Dec 13 4 p.m. South Alabama at Auburn SEC Network 6 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas A,amp;M SEC Network Mon, Dec 14 8 p.m. Texas Southern at LSU SEC Network Thu, Dec 17 7 p.m. Temple at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Southern Miss at Alabama SEC Network Sun, Dec 20 Noon Jackson State at Tennessee SEC Network 4 p.m. Central Arkansas at Mississippi State SEC Network Fri, Dec 31 6:30 p.m. Ole Miss at South Carolina SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky SEC Network Sun, Jan 3 1 p.m. Texas A,amp;M at Florida SEC Network 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network 5 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas SEC Network Mon, Jan 4 7 p.m. South Carolina at Alabama SEC Network Thu, Jan 7 6:30 p.m. Arkansas at Tennessee SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A,amp;M SEC Network Sun, Jan 10 Noon Florida at Georgia SEC Network 2 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network 4 p.m. Texas A,amp;M at Arkansas SEC Network 6 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network Thu, Jan 14 6:30 p.m. Georgia at Tennessee SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Jan 17 1 p.m. Auburn at Florida SEC Network 3 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia SEC Network 5 p.m. Vanderbilt at Kentucky SEC Network Mon, Jan 18 7 p.m. LSU at Missouri SEC Network Sun, Jan 24 1 p.m. South Carolina at LSU SEC Network 3 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt SEC Network 5 p.m. Texas A,amp;M at Missouri SEC Network Mon, Jan 25 7 p.m. Arkansas at Georgia SEC Network Thu, Jan 28 6:30 p.m. Alabama at Kentucky SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Texas A,amp;M at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Jan 31 1 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network 3 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. Georgia at Texas A,amp;M SEC Network Mon, Feb 1 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Vanderbilt SEC Network Thu, Feb 4 7 p.m. Georgia at Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. LSU at Texas A,amp;M SEC Network Thu, Feb 11 7 p.m. Missouri at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas SEC Network Sun, Feb 14 Noon LSU at South Carolina SEC Network 2 p.m. Vanderbilt at Tennessee SEC Network 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss SEC Network 6 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Mon, Feb 15 7 p.m. Kentucky at Florida SEC Network Thu, Feb 18 7 p.m. South Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network 9 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Feb 21 Noon Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network 2 p.m. Florida at Missouri SEC Network 4 p.m. Texas A,amp;M at Ole Miss SEC Network 6 p.m. Arkansas at LSU SEC Network Thu, Feb 25 7 p.m. Florida at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Feb 28 Noon Ole Miss at Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. Auburn at Tennessee SEC Network 4 p.m. LSU at Vanderbilt SEC Network 6 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.