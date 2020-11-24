Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.29% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.29%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.29% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Baha Investment and Development Company SJSC (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 3.85 points to trade at 42.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) added 9.97% or 6.70 points to end at 73.90 and Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:) was up 9.95% or 3.80 points to 42.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Allied Cooperative Insurance Group SJSC (SE:), which fell 6.08% or 3.40 points to trade at 52.50 at the close. Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SE:) declined 1.92% or 0.50 points to end at 25.60 and Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SE:) was down 1.81% or 0.50 points to 27.10.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 126 to 72 and 6 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Baha Investment and Development Company SJSC (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.00% or 3.85 to 42.35. Shares in Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.97% or 6.70 to 73.90. Shares in Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.95% or 3.80 to 42.00.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 1.86% or 0.80 to $43.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 1.65% or 0.76 to hit $46.80 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.90% or 35.00 to trade at $1802.80 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.12% to 4.4451, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 92.483.