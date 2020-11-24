Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Discounted At Amazon For Black Friday

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have finally kicked off and you can find everything from laptops, tablets, and even smartphones at huge discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is currently on sale for $800 — down $200 from its original price of $1,000. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on an affordable Samsung Galaxy, this is the deal for you — shop it now.

Samsung Galaxy phones are some of the best Android smartphones on the market. It’s safe to assume that this deal will run the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G out of stock very quickly. It’s going to be hard to find a deal as good as this again before the end of the year. Don’t take that risk, splurge on this smartphone today before it sells out.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G comes factory unlocked so you can choose whichever carrier and plan you desire — the setup is entirely up to you. The best feature of this smartphone has to be its camera. With Single Take A.I. you can capture a wide variety of photos and videos all with just one tap of the shutter button — your memories will be saved in crystal clear quality. You even get 30x zoom capabilities so every minute detail will be magnified, even if you’re far away. The three-camera lens will work in conjunction to give you the clearest portraits, most scenic landscapes, and detailed close-ups — you’ll never need a digital camera again. Your Samsung smartphone will also stay powered up all day long and if you ever feel like it’s running low, simply boost it back up with Super Fast charging. You’ll even love the clear, edgeless display which gives you a wider screen with no distractions.

This powerhouse of a phone is on sale right now for just $800 — usually $1,000. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G today and invest in an upgraded smartphone experience. You can even grab some new smartphone accessories with these Black Friday headphone deals and these Black Friday smartwatch deals. Your new Galaxy smartphone is just one click away.

More smartphone deals available now

Samsung smartphones are not the only ones seeing big discounts. There are a lot of other Black Friday smartphone deals available if you’re looking for something different. Be sure to also explore the rest of the best available Black Friday deals so you can get your holiday shopping done in time.

