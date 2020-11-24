Rover Drills 32 Meters of Continuous Gold Averaging 13.6 grams per ton at Cabin Lake project, NWT Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF)(“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) further to its release of October 26, 2020, Rover Metals is pleased to announce that all fire assays from its summer-fall 2020 exploration program at Cabin Lake have now been received.

Summer – Fall 2020 Cabin Lake Exploration Program

Nine diamond drill holes were completed at the 100% owned Cabin Lake Gold Project in early October 2020. The drill program was designed to confirm and hopefully expand the historic high-grade gold intersects at the southern Bugow zone, in both a parallel direction to historic holes (twinned holes) and oblique to the historic azimuths. Oblique holes were proposed to test the possible influence of a regional deformation corridor, intersecting the Bugow Iron formation, and responsible for gold deposition, therefore providing a better understanding of the structural and mineralizing controls, and to try to reproduce these mineralized zones (shoots) in other sectors of the property where the Bugow Iron Formation is intersected and the same conditions repeat. The October 26, 2020 release discussed the results from holes CL-20-01 and CL-20-03. This release discusses (1) the drill program as a whole (all results); (2) the significance of the new, previously unreleased holes, as they relate to both the historical holes and the new intersection of hole CL-20-01 (discovery of a potential ore body); and (3) an amendment to length and average grades of previously released CL-20-03 (to slightly shorten the interval reported to adjust for economic grades). See Table 1 below for a summary of assay highlights.

Drill hole CL-20-01 was drilled oblique (45 degrees to bedding) to historic drill hole 86-28 in an attempt to confirm the historic high-grade intersect (14.98 g/t Au continuous average over 12.1m) and also to test the influence of shearing affecting the Bugow Iron formation in both sulfidization and gold deposition. Hole CL-20-01 intersected the amphibolitic iron formation at a depth of 24.29m, where the upper contact appears sheared, deformed and intensely sulfidized. The iron formation is also flooded with quartz veining, likely related to a deformation/shearing event, and more than probable, related to the gold mineralization. Later narrow pegmatite bodies intrude both the host rock and the mineralized zones, thus explaining the dilutive low to nil gold values between high-grade gold intervals. The continuous long gold mineralized interval extends from 24.63m to 46.64m for a total of 22.0m averaging 7.94 gpt Au (all averages reported in this release are weighted). The 22.0 meter interval includes 2.78m averaging 18.50g/t Au. See Hole C-20-08, as well as Figure 1 – Drill Plan View, below below for discussion of the intersection between holes CL20-01 and CL-20-08.

Drill hole CL-20-03 was planned with the intent of validating and verifying both of the historic intersects of holes 86-10 and 86-11, as well as to intersect the historic Bugow Iron formation in between these historic holes after applying deviation corrections in the historic database. Hole CL-20-03 intersected a long interval of continuous gold mineralization from the upper sheared contact of the historic Bugow Iron formation at a depth of 41.199m to 54.84m, for a total of 13.7m averaging 6.97 g/t Au. The 13.7m intersect has a larger sub interval of continuous gold mineralization of 11.5m averaging 7.96 g/t Au.

Drill hole CL-20-05 was drilled oblique (45 degrees to bedding) to historic drill hole 86-26, and at a similar orientation to new hole CL-20-01 in an attempt to confirm the historic high-grade intersect 12.54 g/t Au over 4.1m and also to test the influence of shearing affecting the Bugow iron formation in both sulfidization and gold deposition. New hole CL-20-05 intersected the sheared and sulphidized amphibolitic iron formation at a depth of 45.53m. The continuous gold mineralized interval extends from 45.53m to 55.2m for a total of 9.67m with a weighted average of 4.15 g/t Au. The 9.67m interval includes a higher-grade interval of 8.97 g/t Au over 3.11m (from 45.53m to 48.64m).

Drill hole CL-20-06 was drilled along strike of CL-20-03. This hole was collared on section to intersect with historic holes 86-29 and 86-24, both of which had returned poor to nil historic gold assays. New hole CL-20-06 was a success and a new discovery. It was drilled closer to surface than the historic hole and intersected a silicified and sheared sulphidic iron formation from 13.01m to 20.5m that graded a continuous average of 7.55 g/t Au over 7.49m. The 7.49m interval included 9.98 g/t over 5.57m (13.1m to 18.6m), and 13.78 g/t over 2.82m (13.1m to 15.9m). The 7.49mintersection is significant because it shows that there are significantmineralizedgoldshoots that were missed during the historic drill campaigns,and it supportsthe new hypothesis that the high grade gold at theBugowzoneoccurs closerto surface then previously interpreted.

Drill hole CL-20-07 stepped-out to the south of new hole CL-20-06 and intersected and confirmed gold values drilled in historic hole 86-14. A variably silicified and sheared iron formation was intersected from 28.0m to 52.93m. New hole CL-20-07 returned higher grades than historically reported bringing an continuous average interval of 7.05 g/t Au over 4.98m (from 28.6m to 33.6m).

Drill hole CL-20-08

suggeststhepotential discovery of continuoushigh-grade goldore body (see “Figure 1 – Drill Plan View” below). New hole CL-20-08 was drilled oblique to historic drill holes 86-12 (15.77 g/t over 8.02m) and targeted the shear zone intersected by new hole CL-20-01 (see above). CL-20-08 intersected gold mineralized iron formation at a depth of 18.04m. The continuous gold mineralized interval extends from 18.04m to 32m averaging 13.66g/t Au over 31.9m. The 31.9m interval includes 29.9m of continuous 14.45 g/t gold. Hole CL-20-08

supports the interpretation thatgold mineralization associated with shearingin the iron formation

is continuousbetween the section collared at CL-20-01 and CL-20-08, and boosts the overall average of continuous gold intersected by CL-20-01.

Drill holes CL-20-02, CL-20-04, andCL-20-09 did not return significant gold values. However, these drill holes continued through the iron formation and are helping to provide a better understanding of the structures that control the gold mineralization reported above.

Figure 1 –Drill Plan View

JudsonCulter, CEO at Rover Metals, states

“we are excited to get back to drilling at Cabin Lake, and the above featuredBugowzone,as soon as Q1-2020. Our preliminary geological modelling suggests that the‘DDH 86-28 to CL-20-01 to CL-20-08 to DDH86-19’quadrantatBugowis a conceptual high-grade ore body that needs to be drill tested at depth.The continuity of gold mineralization in Holes CL-20-01 and CL-20-08 shows us that gold is associated with sheared intervals of the iron formation and is notstratiformto bedding. TheSummer2020drill confirmation of our exploration approach generates new targetsnotonlywithintheBugowzone,

but alsowithintheotherhistoricshowings on the property(the Beaver Zone, Andrew South Zone, and the Andrew North zone). We also now have opened the door to several

greenfieldstargets on the project.”

Rover’s technical team, led by Raul Sanabria, will continue to work on updates to the company’s website in the coming days. Updates will include more technical cross-sections and 3D modelling of all drill results at the Bugow zone to date. The Company intends to share the assay certificates and the raw drill data on its website as well, along with geological comparables for Northwest Territories archean load gold deposits that have statistically had a one-to-eight horizontal-to-vertical ratio for mineralization at depth.

Table 1.Summary of Assay Results

CL-20-01 From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Sample ID Au ppm 24.63 24.93 0.30 V745603 1.45 24.93 25.40 0.47 V745604 5.38 25.40 25.90 0.50 V745606 11.50 25.90 26.27 0.37 V745607 16.20 26.27 26.71 0.44 V745608 1.88 26.71 27.38 0.67 V745609 3.18 27.38 28.00 0.62 V745610 0.05 28.00 29.01 1.01 V745611 2.54 29.01 29.31 0.30 V745612 11.40 29.31 29.35 0.04 V745613 8.36 29.35 29.76 0.41 V745614 5.75 29.76 30.40 0.64 V745615 5.21 30.40 30.90 0.50 V745616 5.06 30.90 31.35 0.45 V745618 20.50 31.35 31.88 0.53 V745619 11.30 31.88 32.46 0.58 V745620 9.40 32.46 32.59 0.13 V745621 0.65 32.59 32.87 0.28 V745622 2.26 32.87 34.00 1.13 V745623 10.20 34.00 34.40 0.40 V745624 12.80 34.40 34.90 0.50 V745625 4.52 34.90 35.43 0.53 V745626 4.86 35.43 35.93 0.50 V745627 4.32 35.93 36.43 0.50 V745629 1.18 36.43 37.00 0.57 V745630 3.55 37.00 37.50 0.50 V745631 13.60 37.50 38.04 0.54 V745632 13.20 38.04 38.54 0.50 V745633 9.56 38.54 39.04 0.50 V745634 6.51 39.04 39.65 0.61 V745635 4.83 39.65 40.10 0.45 V745636 3.88 40.10 40.70 0.60 V745638 6.58 40.70 41.20 0.50 V745639 4.81 41.20 41.70 0.50 V745640 7.14 41.70 42.20 0.50 V745641 12.40 42.20 42.70 0.50 V745642 18.70 42.70 43.05 0.35 V745643 27.30 43.05 43.28 0.23 V745644 1.35 43.28 43.86 0.58 V745645 20.80 43.86 44.48 0.62 V745646 22.50 44.48 44.89 0.41 V745647 0.55 44.89 45.72 0.83 V745648 4.55 45.72 46.24 0.52 V745649 3.65 46.24 46.64 0.40 V745650 2.19

CL-20-03 From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Sample ID Au ppm 41.19 42.06 0.87 V745769 1.29 42.06 42.53 0.47 V745770 4.72 42.53 43.00 0.47 V745771 23.6 43.00 43.46 0.46 V745772 11.6 43.46 43.99 0.53 V745773 3.35 43.99 44.35 0.36 V745774 3.06 44.35 44.97 0.62 V745775 1.72 44.97 45.44 0.47 V745776 2.12 45.44 45.95 0.51 V745777 4.99 45.95 46.48 0.53 V745778 8.41 46.48 46.94 0.46 V745779 23.3 46.94 47.44 0.50 V745781 23.5 47.44 47.97 0.53 V745782 5.45 47.97 48.57 0.60 V745783 18.1 48.57 49.00 0.43 V745784 16.9 49.00 49.65 0.65 V745785 10.8 49.65 49.95 0.30 V745786 5.13 49.95 50.45 0.50 V745787 3.86 50.45 50.95 0.50 V745788 0.086 50.95 51.45 0.50 V745789 0.048 51.45 52.10 0.65 V745790 0.64 52.10 52.60 0.50 V745791 6.28 52.60 53.07 0.47 V745792 1.82 53.07 53.55 0.48 V745794 5.1 53.55 54.50 0.95 V745795 1.83 54.50 54.84 0.34 V745796 2.32

CL-20-05 From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Sample ID Au ppm 45.53 46.22 0.69 Y030060 31.50 46.22 46.68 0.46 Y030061 0.08 46.68 47.18 0.50 Y030063 1.18 47.18 47.76 0.58 Y030064 1.84 47.76 48.18 0.42 Y030065 5.04 48.18 48.64 0.46 Y030066 5.09 48.64 49.08 0.44 Y030067 0.19 49.08 49.64 0.56 Y030068 0.67 49.64 50.24 0.60 Y030069 0.40 50.24 50.74 0.50 Y030104 0.95 50.74 51.34 0.60 Y030105 0.73 51.34 51.84 0.50 Y030106 1.85 51.84 52.37 0.53 Y030070 2.87 52.37 52.87 0.50 Y030071 0.37 52.87 53.17 0.30 Y030072 0.32 53.17 54.00 0.83 Y030073 1.40 54.00 54.49 0.49 Y030074 5.99 54.49 54.70 0.21 Y030075 0.50 54.70 55.20 0.50 Y030076 7.36

CL-20-06 From (m) To (m) Interval(m) Sample ID Au ppm 13.05 13.55 0.50 Y031107 16.90 13.55 13.85 0.30 Y031109 43.40 13.85 14.25 0.40 Y031110 2.42 14.25 15.00 0.75 Y031111 4.01 15.00 15.24 0.24 Y031112 14.50 15.24 15.54 0.30 Y031113 6.92 15.54 15.87 0.33 Y031114 23.80 15.87 16.40 0.53 Y031116 1.49 16.40 16.85 0.45 Y031117 1.87 16.85 17.64 0.79 Y031118 5.13 17.64 18.14 0.50 Y031119 16.20 18.14 18.62 0.48 Y031120 6.15 18.62 19.00 0.38 Y031121 0.67

CL-20-07 From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Sample ID Au ppm 28.60 29.14 0.54 Y031132 8.08 29.14 29.64 0.50 Y031133 30.70 29.64 30.14 0.50 Y031135 2.25 30.14 31.15 1.01 Y031136 2.26 31.15 32.17 1.02 Y031137 0.12 32.17 32.96 0.79 Y031138 8.64 32.96 33.58 0.62 Y031139 8.11

CL-20-08 From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Sample ID Au ppm 17.49 18.04 0.55 Y031167 2.58 18.04 18.57 0.53 Y031169 26.90 18.57 19.30 0.73 Y031170 13.60 19.30 19.94 0.64 Y031172 6.54 19.94 20.60 0.66 Y031173 18.20 20.60 20.90 0.30 Y031174 25.10 20.90 21.53 0.63 Y031175 28.00 21.53 22.00 0.47 Y031176 25.50 22.00 22.50 0.50 Y031177 20.80 22.50 22.94 0.44 Y031178 13.50 22.94 23.58 0.64 Y031180 7.44 23.58 23.88 0.30 Y031181 37.90 23.88 24.60 0.72 Y031182 13.20 24.60 25.00 0.40 Y031183 11.60 25.00 25.48 0.48 Y031184 31.10 25.48 25.81 0.33 Y031185 26.30 25.81 26.31 0.50 Y031186 17.00 26.31 26.84 0.53 Y031187 3.84 26.84 27.36 0.52 Y031188 5.14 27.36 28.10 0.74 Y031189 7.25 28.10 28.55 0.45 Y031190 11.60 28.55 29.09 0.54 Y031191 4.92 29.09 29.72 0.63 Y031192 12.10 29.72 30.38 0.66 Y031194 18.60 30.38 30.93 0.55 Y031195 14.70 CL-20-08 (continued) From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Sample ID Au ppm 30.93 31.49 0.56 Y031196 8.36 31.49 32.01 0.52 Y031197 27.50 32.01 32.51 0.50 Y031198 20.60 32.51 33.00 0.49 Y031200 16.30 33.00 33.53 0.53 Y031501 2.46 33.53 34.13 0.60 Y031502 0.83 34.13 34.53 0.40 Y031503 1.52 34.53 35.06 0.53 Y031504 16.50 35.06 35.56 0.50 Y031505 21.40 35.56 36.00 0.44 Y031506 11.00 36.00 36.58 0.58 Y031507 15.20 36.58 37.22 0.64 Y031510 13.80 37.22 37.76 0.54 Y031511 5.45 37.76 38.48 0.72 Y031512 4.13 38.48 39.05 0.57 Y031513 9.00 39.05 39.65 0.60 Y031514 12.50 39.65 40.00 0.35 Y031515 9.50 40.00 40.50 0.50 Y031516 26.30 40.50 41.04 0.54 Y031517 19.30 41.04 41.50 0.46 Y031518 22.00 41.50 42.10 0.60 Y031519 11.80 42.10 43.15 1.05 Y031520 2.25 43.15 43.60 0.45 Y031521 0.35 43.60 44.02 0.42 Y031522 6.89 44.02 44.65 0.63 Y031523 20.70 44.65 45.17 0.52 Y031524 17.90 45.17 45.75 0.58 Y031526 21.90 45.75 46.23 0.48 Y031527 20.00 46.23 46.73 0.50 Y031528 6.29 46.73 47.29 0.56 Y031529 31.90 47.29 47.93 0.64 Y031530 22.40 47.93 48.45 0.52 Y031531 1.81 48.45 48.90 0.45 Y031532 1.94

Technical Information

Drill core is cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample.

True thicknesses of the intervals reported herein reported have not been calculated, therefore, all intervals are reported as drill core intervals and should be considered apparent thicknesses. All historic and 2020 program gold grade averages are reported at weighted averages.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., P.Geo., Technical Advisor and shareholder of Rover Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects.

