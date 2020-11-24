Rishi Sunak pledges millions to UK anti-terrorism HQ in London

Britain’s top police officers and intelligence agents will be brought together in a new centre to lead the fight against terrorism, Rishi Sunak will announce tomorrow.

The Chancellor will promise tens of millions of pounds for the counter-terrorism operations centre in the spending review.

Specialist police officers, the security services and representatives from the criminal justice system will co-ordinate expertise, resources and intelligence at the state-of-the-art facility in London.

It is hoped this will help them to thwart attacks or respond more quickly if terrorists do slip through the net.

The first sections of the building will be ready for use as early as next year, and the centre is due to be fully operational within five years.

Last night, Mr Sunak told the Mail: ‘Our police and intelligence agencies do an extraordinary job every day to protect us all from terrorist activity.

‘Bringing these partners together to form a world-leading operations centre will enable them to work more collaboratively to disrupt threats, allowing the Government to deliver on its first and foremost duty to keep the public safe.’

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the joint centre will enable the country to act faster to the threat of an attack.

She said: ‘We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our police, intelligence agencies and criminal justice system who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe from terrorism.

‘This world-leading new centre will fully integrate their wealth of knowledge and expertise to ensure that we are responding to the range of threats this nation faces as quickly and effectively as possible.’

As well as tackling terrorism, the centre will play a key role in combating other threats, including hostile state activity and organised crime.

A review into operational improvements commissioned by the Metropolitan Police and MI5 following the terrorist attacks of 2017 highlighted the need for the police and security services to work more collaboratively and called for them to develop new ways of working together.

In the spring and summer of 2017, London and Manchester saw four attacks in which a total of 36 innocent people were killed.

They were the most deadly atrocities on British soil since the 7/7 London Tube and bus bombings of July 2005, in which 52 people lost their lives.

Three of the six 2017 perpetrators had been on MI5’s radar.