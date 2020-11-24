Rays open to trading 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell?

The Tampa Bay Rays have already lost right-hander Charlie Morton, who reportedly signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. Do they really want to lose Blake Snell, too? Apparently, they’re willing to deal the former Cy Young winner.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Rays are “open to the idea of trading Snell.” However, he’s not being actively shopped, but Tampa Bay would benefit from unloading the remainder of his contract, which is for three years and $39 million.

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners are “believed to be interested” in acquiring Snell, Feinsand adds, but the Washington native probably would prefer to play for Seattle, his hometown team.

Snell has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since the 2018 campaign. In five seasons with the Rays, Snell is 42-30 with a 3.24 ERA and 648 strikeouts in 556 innings. In the postseason, he owns a 2.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 35 innings.

If the Rays deal Snell, they’ll be left with Tyler Glasnow, Ryan Yarbrough and Josh Fleming, which isn’t exactly ideal for a team that just made it to the World Series.