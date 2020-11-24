Rays’ Arozarena arrested after attempting to abduct daughter

Randy Arozarena made a name for himself in the Tampa Bay Rays outfield during the 2020 season and playoffs, but the offseason hasn’t been kind to him.

Arozarena was arrested in Mexico recently for trying to abduct his daughter from his ex-wife, according to Yucatan Now. The ALCS MVP, who recently was remarried, arrived to his ex-wife’s home with gifts for his daughter but “forcibly removed her” and confronted his ex-wife and ex-father-in-law, who he beat up, according to translation.

The yelling that occurred as a result of the incident drew the attention of neighbors, who ended up blocking Arozarena’s escape at a traffic light, per the report.

Details of the arrest are still emerging, and neither the Rays nor Major League Baseball have commented on the situation.

Arozarena joined the Rays in 2019 in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals. In 42 games with Tampa Bay, the 25-year-old is averaging .286 at the plate with 13 RBI and eight home runs. His 2020 postseason numbers were incredible, averaging .377 at the plate with 10 home runs and 14 RBI. His 10 postseason homers set the MLB record for home runs in a single postseason.