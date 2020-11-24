Rapper Troy Ave: Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane!!

Last week the world of hip hop was taken over by the Versus battle of Gucci Mane and Jeezy – Guwop and The Snowman. And as has learned, despite the battle, the two rap legends are no longer at each other’s throats.

For nearly 15 years there have been back and forths between the two chart-topping artists. And for a while, it appeared that the Versus battle could get violent – as over one million people were tuned in at any given time to hear tracks where each artist reference the other.

But by the end, they showed that they were done with the animosity.

That hasn’t stopped others from injecting with their opinions, including Troy Ave who can’t believe that forgiveness flowed so easily.

On his Instagram Story he wrote, “if you killed somebody I love and we performing on camera .. well I guess I’m killing you on camera … #StreetsIsAMyth.”

He’s referring to Henry “Pookie Loc” Clark who, back in 2005, was shot and killed by Gucci Mane while Clark was reportedly attempting to rob the rapper’s home. Clark was a friend of Jeezy’s and Gucci claimed that the shooting was in self-defense. The rapper would later be indicted for the murder but in the end, he beat the case.