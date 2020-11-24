Rapper Nines Tops 2020 MOBO Awards With Five Nominations

Instagram

The ‘Crabs in a Bucket’ star has collected a total of five nominations at the upcoming MOBO awards, leading such nominees like Stormzy, Skepta, and FKA twigs.

London rapper Nines is the most nominated act at the 2020 MOBO Awards after bagging nods in five categories.

The musician, real name Courtney Leon Freckleton, is up for album of the year, for his chart-topping record “Crabs in a Bucket”, best male act, best hip-hop act, and video of the year, for his track “Clout”.

He also received a nomination in a category that acknowledges the past three years in which the MOBOs have not been held, with his 2018 LP “Crop Circle” up for the best album (2017-2019).

Lianne La Havas, Mahalia, and Tiana Major9 each bagged three nominations, with all but Tiana joining Nines, Stormzy, and J Hus with records on the 2020 album of the year shortlist. The “Did You See” hitmaker and female swing singer Darkoo also earned three nods.

Stormzy is also nominated for best male act alongside Nines, as is Headie One, J Hus, AJ Tracey, and Young T & Bugsey.

La Havas, Mahalia and Tiana join Ms Banks, Darkoo, and FKA Twigs as the nominees in the equivalent female category.

Other artists with records from previous years who are up for the 2017-2019 album award are Skepta, Ella Mai, Dave, Little Simz, and Kano.

The “This Is the Girl” musician is also nominated for the inaugural acting prize for his performance in “Top Boy“, as are Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You“), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education“), Jessica Plummer (“EastEnders“), Micheal Ward (“Blue Story), and Damson Idris (“Snowfall“).

Meanwhile, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Popcaan, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Burna Boy, and H.E.R. are all included on a star-studded best international act shortlist.

Other notable nominees include Michael Kiwanuka, for best R&B/soul act, Ghetts, in the best grime act section, as well as YouTuber KSI and Maya Jama – who are both up for a media personality award.

The virtual ceremony, hosted by Maya and social media star Chunkz, will be livestreamed on YouTube before a late-evening broadcast on BBC One on 9 December (20).